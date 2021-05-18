Costa Coffee signs partnership with Instavolt for 200 electric rapid chargers

Costa Coffee has signed a partnership with EV charging supplier Instavolt to install rapid chargers at up to 200 of its drive-through sites in the UK.

The pairing will see Instavolt’s latest rapid chargers placed at new and existing stores, allowing EV owners to charge up while enjoying a coffee. Bringing speeds of up to 120kW, the chargers can be used on a pay-as-you-go basis, eliminating the need to subscribe to a particular service.

These chargers are capable of adding up to 100 miles in the time it takes for a customer to order and enjoy a Costa coffee.

Instavolt’s chief executive officer Adrian Keen said: “We are on a mission to offer Instavolt rapid chargers across easily accessible and popular locations throughout the country. This partnership with Costa Coffee will further support the ever-increasing drive towards EV adoption across the UK.

“One of the biggest barriers to customers making the switch to green clean vehicles is often a perceived lack of public car charge points. We are proud to be partnering with such a well known and loved brand to build out the charging network and deliver industry-leading charging technology to brand new locations.”

☕ BREAKING NEWS ☕We’re thrilled to announce today that we’ve been brewing up a partnership with @CostaCoffee to provide rapid EV charging to up to 200 of their drive-thru sites across the UK! Find out more: https://t.co/1sTQQYDWF3#InstaWithCosta #InstaVolt #EVLife pic.twitter.com/L7ml4nho3F — InstaVolt (@InstaVoltUK) May 17, 2021

James Hamilton, Costa Coffee UK and Ireland property director, added: “As the nation’s favourite coffee shop, we want to ensure we’re playing our part in enhancing our customers’ experience as they switch to more sustainable models of transport in that all-important step to tackle climate change.

“As we continue to safely re-open our stores and deliver our ambitious UK and Ireland growth plans, we are proud to partner with Instavolt to embed charge points across multiple drive-thru locations, contributing to the UK’s ever-growing EV charging infrastructure.