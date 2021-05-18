Tuesday, May 18th 2021 Show Links
Costa Coffee signs partnership with Instavolt for 200 electric rapid chargers

By Press Association
May 18 2021, 3.46pm
Around 200 chargers will be placed at Costa sites
Costa Coffee has signed a partnership with EV charging supplier Instavolt to install rapid chargers at up to 200 of its drive-through sites in the UK.

The pairing will see Instavolt’s latest rapid chargers placed at new and existing stores, allowing EV owners to charge up while enjoying a coffee. Bringing speeds of up to 120kW, the chargers can be used on a pay-as-you-go basis, eliminating the need to subscribe to a particular service.

These chargers are capable of adding up to 100 miles in the time it takes for a customer to order and enjoy a Costa coffee.

Instavolt’s chief executive officer Adrian Keen said: “We are on a mission to offer Instavolt rapid chargers across easily accessible and popular locations throughout the country. This partnership with Costa Coffee will further support the ever-increasing drive towards EV adoption across the UK.

“One of the biggest barriers to customers making the switch to green clean vehicles is often a perceived lack of public car charge points. We are proud to be partnering with such a well known and loved brand to build out the charging network and deliver industry-leading charging technology to brand new locations.”

James Hamilton, Costa Coffee UK and Ireland property director, added: “As the nation’s favourite coffee shop, we want to ensure we’re playing our part in enhancing our customers’ experience as they switch to more sustainable models of transport in that all-important step to tackle climate change.

“As we continue to safely re-open our stores and deliver our ambitious UK and Ireland growth plans, we are proud to partner with Instavolt to embed charge points across multiple drive-thru locations, contributing to the UK’s ever-growing EV charging infrastructure.