Jenson Button-backed Radford reveals its first project, dubbed Project 62

Revived coachbuilding brand Radford has revealed its first model, codenamed ‘Project 62’.

Backed by former Formula 1 star Jenson Button and TV presenter Ant Anstead, Radford will build 62 examples of the new car, each bespoke to its owner’s requirements.

‘Created using Lotus technologies’, Project 62 has a sleek, low sports car design that is inspired by the classic Lotus 62. Inside, the two-door coupe will have a luxurious design with high quality materials.

(Radford)

Although no details about the mechanical details of the car have been revealed, the firm says it will be ‘a true driver’s car’.

Button said: “For me, a key purpose of Radford is to celebrate iconic automotive moments by bringing them back to life for a new, modern audience.

“Our first car, Project 62 embodies that ethos to a tee. As a British car lover I am excited that Radford has the honour of working alongside Lotus to pay homage to the truly stunning original Type 62 from 1969.

(Radford)

“With the dynamic development of our car already well underway, we are working hard to ensure we do this car justice, and I can’t wait to put it through its paces on the Radford Track before inviting today’s Project 62 owners to come and do the same.”

Radford is accepting applications from prospective customers now and says all owners will be invited to attend an exclusive track event with Button, who will explain to owners how to get the most out of their cars on track.

The firm says it will reveal full details of the car later in 2021, but is already accepting deposits.