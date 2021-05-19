Renault Captur range expanded with new RS line and SE Limited trims

Renault has expanded the Captur range with two new trim levels that sit at both ends of the price spectrum.

The RS Line is a well-equipped, sporty-looking model that sits just beneath the range-topping E-Tech Launch Edition, while the SE Limited is a lower-priced version that’s only above the entry-level Play.

Similar to the same trim on the Clio and Megane, the RS Line gets a ‘motorsport-inspired’ exterior, with chunkier bumpers, rear diffuser and an aerodynamic blade in the front.

(Renault)

Other features include a honeycomb grille, LED headlights, 3D-effect rear lights, chrome side trim details and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, there are aluminium door sills, red stitching and stripes, and a perforated leather steering wheel. Meanwhile, the dashboard has a carbon finish and there are aluminium pedals, while the 9.3-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay comes as standard.

RS Line models are available with two petrol engines as well as a plug-in hybrid option, with prices starting from £23,800 for the 90bhp petrol and rising to £32,695 for the hybrid.

(Renault)

The SE Limited sits between the entry-level Play and Iconic models, getting 17-inch alloy wheels, tinted windows and two-tone paint as standard. The cabin gets grey cloth upholstery, a 7.0-inch infotainment system and cruise control.

Prices start at £20,300 with the 90bhp petrol or £23,400 with the 138bhp petrol.

Minor changes have been introduced across the whole Captur range, too, with parking sensors added to entry-level models, while Iconic models get automatic high and low beam, C-shaped LED lights and 3D-effect rear lights as standard. Finally, S Edition models now get 18-inch alloy wheels.