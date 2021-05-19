Jaguar broadens E-Pace range with new R-Dynamic Black Edition

Jaguar has added a new specification to its popular E-Pace line-up.

Called R-Dynamic Black Edition, it brings a range of styling upgrades and more equipment to the firm’s compact SUV.

The exterior benefits from gloss black door mirror caps and a matching-coloured front bumper surround. The side window edges and side vents are also finished in gloss black, as is the Jaguar script and rear badging. On all four corners sit 19-inch satin grey alloy wheels behind which sit red brake calipers. The R-Dynamic Black Edition also boasts privacy glass and a panoramic roof.

A digital drivers display can be added as an optional extra

Inside, the E-Pace brings an 11.4-inch high-definition touchscreen utilising Jaguar Land Rover’s Pivi Pro infotainment system which, according to Jaguar, allows drivers to carry out ‘90 per cent of common tasks within two taps from the home screen’. Wireless versions of the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems will be available soon, with both equipped via a software update for all Pivi Pro-equipped E-Pace models.

An optional 12.3-inch driver display can also be equipped, bringing configurable dials alongside full-screen mapping for the navigation system.

The central screen houses all of the major media and navigation functions

The E-Pace R-Dynamic Black Edition can be specified with a choice of 2.0-litre mild-hybrid engines, ranging from efficient diesels to more powerful turbocharged petrols. All cars come with a nine-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel-drive.

Prices for the E-Pace Dynamic Black Edition start from £40,945 when equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel, rising to £41,395 for petrol-powered cars.