Iconic Opel Manta’s 50th birthday celebrated with special electric concept

Vauxhall’s sister firm Opel has revealed a one-off electric concept version of its iconic Manta model.

Built to celebrate the coupe’s 50th birthday, the catchily titled Manta GSe ElektroMOD has been designed as a way to showcase the firm’s heritage as well as its switch towards electrification.

The classic car’s four-cylinder petrol engine has been thrown out in favour of a 145bhp electric motor that makes 225Nm of torque, but keeps the original car’s four-speed gearbox. However, drivers can engage fourth and drive it as an ‘automatic’.

(Opel)

The battery is a 31kWh lithium-ion unit that promises a range of around 124 miles and can be topped up through regenerative braking as well as the on-board 9kW charger. A full charge takes just under four hours.

On the outside, it’s immediately identifiable as having the classic Manta two-door coupe shape, but has been given subtle updates to make it look more modern with Vauxhall’s signature styling cues.

For example, the front end has the firm’s ‘Vizor’ look, but with a screen that can display messages. It also gets LED daytime running lights with circular rear lights that have a 3D effect.

(Opel)

The interior has been given a modern upgrade, with a digital instrument display and infotainment system, while the sound system comes from Marshall. The sports seats have a yellow centre line, there’s a three-spoke steering wheel and an Alcantara headliner.

The Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD is a one-off special and won’t be going on sale, but Vauxhall and Opel have pledged to offer an electrified version of every model in their ranges by 2024.