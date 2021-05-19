Updated Skoda Kodiaq to start from £27,650

Skoda has announced that its facelifted Kodiaq SUV will start from £27,065.

The new model – which is expected to start arriving in the UK this July – brings a revised exterior design alongside a range of enhancements for the cabin.

A new upright six-sided radiator grille complements a new, higher bonnet, while the bumpers have been reshaped to give a sharper look. Both SE and SE L trim levels also boast aluminium-effect trim on the front and rear apron for a more premium look.

The rear of the Kodiaq has also been refreshed

The front headlights are new, while LED daytime running lights are standard across the board. Full Matrix LED lights are now standard from SE L trim and above, while the rear lights now use LED technology too and have been reshaped to appear sharper than before.

Inside, there’s a new two-spoke steering wheel, though SportLine and vRS variants feature a three-spoke version instead.

There are five engine options available for the revised Kodiaq – three petrol and two diesels – with DSG automatic transmissions and four-wheel-drive available. The range-topping vRS variant now utilises a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 241bhp, which is some 60kg lighter than the diesel unit it replaces. The new DSG gearbox is 5.2kg lighter than the previous transmission, too.

The interior boasts a large central screen

A range of additional safety assistance systems have been included on the new Kodiaq too. A revised adaptive cruise control system has been added alongside an emergency braking function capable of detecting both pedestrians and cyclists. In addition, new radar sensors at the back of the car can prepare the vehicle and its occupants should it detect an incoming collision.

Five trim levels are available – SE, SE L, SportLine, L&K and vRS – with SE models available with the choice of either five or seven seats. The remaining specifications can only be specified with seven seats.

As mentioned, prices for the Kodiaq range start from £27,650, rising to £41,270 for an L&K-specification car. Skoda has yet to announce how much the range-topping vRS model will retail for at present.