The Ford F-150 Lightning is an electric pick-up that can power your home

Ford has revealed the F-150 Lightning, its first electric pick-up truck.

Destined for the US market, the truck has a real focus on commercial buyers, with the ability to power external items such as tools from the car’s battery – and it can even power your house.

Power comes from twin electric motors that make 555bhp, while the 1,050Nm torque figure is the highest ever to come from an F-150. It has four-wheel-drive and can go from 0-60mph in around 4.5 seconds.

There are two battery options, called standard-range and extended-range, which can travel up to 230 and 300 miles respectively. It can be charged at up to 150kW, which can add up to 54 miles in 10 minutes.

With no engine under the bonnet, Ford has turned this area into a large ‘frunk’ that can be used for secure storage, something that can be tricky in pick-up trucks and could make it more appealing to private buyers.

The car has a variety of power outlets that allow owners to power tools, electronics and appliances. Meanwhile, it debuts Ford Intelligent Backup Power, which allows owners to power their home from the car in the event of an electrical outage – the extended-range battery can power the average home for up to three days.

Bill Ford, executive chair of the Ford Motor Company, said: “For both Ford and the American auto industry, F-150 Lightning represents a defining moment as we progress toward a zero-emissions, digitally connected future.

“F-Series is America’s best-selling truck for 44 years, the backbone of work across the country, and a trusted icon for generations of customers. Now we are revolutionising it for a new generation.”

US customers can place an order for the Ford F-150 Lightning now with a $100 (£70) deposit. Deliveries are expected to begin in spring 2022 and will be built at a new factory near Detroit using ‘sustainable manufacturing practices’.