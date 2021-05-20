ABT announces Audi SQ8 performance package that boosts power to 641bhp

German tuning firm ABT has announced a power upgrade package for the Audi SQ8 that will make it more powerful than a standard RSQ8.

Through the new ABT Engine Control unit, power is increased from the standard car’s 500bhp to a hefty 641bhp, about 50bhp more than a factory-fresh RSQ8. It also gets 850Nm of torque and can go from 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds.

This is achieved by optimising parameters within the engine, which is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol unit. In standard trim it has a limited top speed of 155mph, but in ABT form it can hit 168mph.

(Audi)

To go along with the increased performance, ABT also offers external design upgrades for the SQ8. These include an aero package that adds a front skirt add-on, rear skirt and rear spoiler. Meanwhile, ABT recommends upgrading to its high-performance GR alloy wheels, which are 23 inches in size and available in matte or glossy black.

Buyers can opt for a package that includes the performance upgrade, aero package and alloy wheels for £19,800 plus installation and paint costs of £3,000. This is on top of the standard price of the car, which starts at £84,560 in the UK and rises to £107,060 in top-spec Vorsprung trim.

(Audi)

ABT Sportsline is the world’s largest tuner of VW Group vehicles and specialises in Audis. It has a reputation for extracting extra performance from engines through electronic control units, but also offers styling parts too.

ABT also runs its own motorsport programmes, with a successful DTM (German Touring Car Masters) team as well as competing in the electric single-seater championship Formula E, where it won the title in 2017.