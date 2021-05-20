Morgan opens new interactive museum experience at its HQ

British car manufacturer Morgan has opened an interactive museum within its visitor attraction, the Morgan Experience Centre.

Called The Archive Room, it’s open to all visitors to the centre and contains the full company archives, which cover more than a century of artefacts, documents, photographs and video footage.

In the centre of the room is a large cabinet with items of historical significance, each with its own specific story that’s brought to life through audio/visual descriptions at the push of a button.

(Morgan)

For example, a 1930s Leica camera owned by the company’s founder, HFS Morgan, and scrapbooks full of original press cuttings that date back to 1910 are on display.

There are five large projectors beaming footage onto the walls that demonstrate important moments from the firm’s history, while the remaining space on the walls is filled with artwork, car parts and trophies.

Visitors can even design their own Morgan, with a lightbox, tracing paper and pencils, complete with insight from Morgan designers and engineers.

The Morgan Experience Centre itself underwent a full refurbishment last year, with a shop, canteen and a showroom for the on-site dealership.

Steve Morris, CEO of Morgan Motor Company, said: “As one of the longest established automotive manufacturers in Britain, the history of Morgan is both fascinating and extensive.

“From trials victories that helped to propel the company in its early years, through to the incredible history of our Pickersleigh Road factory and our more recent post-millennium advances, The Archive Room enables us to tell the story of Morgan like never before.”

The Morgan Experience Centre is open Monday to Saturday and is located at the firm’s headquarters on Pickersleigh Road, Malvern.