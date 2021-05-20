VW CEO shares images of ID X hot hatch concept on LinkedIn

Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstätter has shared images of a new electric hot hatch concept car on his LinkedIn page.

Called ID X, it appears to be a fun project that was thought up by engineers on the firm’s electric vehicle division.

It’s based on an ID.3 hatchback, but uses the powertrain from the ID.4 GTX, which Volkswagen is calling its first electric performance car.

As such, it replaces the ID.3’s 62kWh battery with an 82kWh version, while power has been bumped to 323bhp. It has all-wheel-drive, which likely means this power hike has been achieved through the use of the GTX’s twin-motor system, though the power output here is about 40bhp higher.

In his LinkedIn post, Brandstätter said: “We just introduced the ID.4 GTX. Our first electric performance model is very well received. Even with our engineers – because with it they have discovered the fun of developing high-performance electric cars. And so we just let them do it.”

Brandstätter says he has been testing the running prototype and was ’thrilled’ by its performance, with a 0-60mph time of 5.3 seconds making this very fast indeed, helped by it being 200kg lighter than the regular ID.3.

The ID X even has a ‘drift mode’, which is a fun new technology that has become a feature of some new petrol-powered all-wheel-drive hot hatches in recent years. It prioritises power to the rear wheels, giving the ability to slide the car in a controlled way.

While the ID X is not yet slated for production, it’s highly likely Volkswagen will build electric hot hatches in the not-too-distant future. Its sporty GTI models have built a cult following that has been invaluable in building its brand image, something it will no doubt want to continue with its ID brand.