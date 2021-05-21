One in four consumers planning to buy a plug-in vehicle within five years

About a quarter of motorists are planning to switch to electrified vehicles in the next five years, according to new research.

Twenty-four per cent of consumers said they plan to buy either a fully electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle.

However, the survey of 4,608 British residents on behalf of energy regulatory body Ofgem found that 38 per cent would not consider an EV in the same time frame.

(Citroen)

Various reasons were given for not wanting to make the switch, with 59 per cent saying they were too expensive, 38 per cent were concerned about range, and 36 per cent worried about having nowhere to charge close to home.

Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem’s chief executive, said: “As more consumers make the switch to electric vehicles in the next five years, Ofgem will be announcing millions of pounds of investment to create a more flexible energy system to support the electrification of vehicles, renewable generation and low carbon forms of heat.”

Rod Dennis, data insight spokesman for breakdown service RAC, said: “Ofgem’s research chimes with our own which shows that a steadily increasing proportion of drivers plan to get a pure electric car next.

“But we do know that up-front cost remains a barrier, which is why 53 per cent of drivers would like to see VAT on zero-emission cars either cut or abolished entirely, while 48 per cent favour a scrappage scheme to make switching out of a conventionally powered vehicle more affordable.”

The UK is planning to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030, when only electric and plug-in hybrid models can be sold. As of 2035, only electric vehicles can be sold.