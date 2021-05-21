EU’s most powerful EV charging hub to open in Oxford

The most powerful electric car charging hub is set to open in Oxford later this year.

It comes through collaboration between Pivot Power, Oxford City Council, Fastned, Tesla and Wenea to create this site, which will initially incorporate 38 fast and ultra-rapid chargers – though there’s the capacity to add more in the future. Even before these additions, the hub – which is set to open in the fourth quarter of the year – will offer more chargers than anywhere else in the UK.

The new site is the first of up to 40 similar hubs planned by Pivot Power across the UK.

Matt Allen, CEO at Pivot Power, said: “Our goal is to help the UK accelerate net-zero by delivering power where it is needed to support the EV and renewable energy revolution. Oxford is one of 40 sites we are developing across the UK, combining up to 2GW of battery storage with high volume power connections for mass EV charging.

⚡⚡We’re building Europe's most powerful #EV charging hub in Oxford so that more drivers can join the #electricvehicle revolution! It's a key milestone for @ESOxford, as we work with @OxfordCity to help accelerate a #netzero future. https://t.co/64oZQJRxcx pic.twitter.com/NnBB4AfWXz — Pivot Power (@_PivotPower) May 21, 2021

“Energy Superhub Oxford supports EDF’s plan to become Europe’s leading e-mobility energy company by 2023, and is a blueprint we want to replicate right across the country, working hand in hand with local communities to create cleaner, more sustainable cities where people want to live and work.”

The hub is connected directly to the high voltage national grid, giving it the ability to charge hundreds of electric vehicles at the same time without putting strain on the local network. Tesla will also be installing 12 of its 250kW Superchargers which will be available for owners of its cars. In addition, the station will be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

Oxford is set to host Europe's most powerful EV charging Superhub from this year—the result of a wonderful partnership between @OxfordCity @_PivotPower @ESOxford @UKRI_News. pic.twitter.com/sGYNG8f5Ez — Tom Hayes (@CllrTomHayes) May 21, 2021

The charging hub forms part of a £41m government-backed Energy Superhub Oxford project led by Pivot Power. It has been formed to help integrate EV charging, battery storage, low carbon heating and smart energy management in order to help Oxford reach zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Councillor Tom Hayes, Cabinet Member for Green Transport and Zero Carbon Oxford at Oxford City Council, added: “For Oxford to go zero carbon by 2040, we need to electrify a lot more of our transportation. As an innovative city embracing technologies and change, Oxford is the natural home for the UK’s largest public EV charging hub.

“We are excited to be taking a major step forward in the completion of Energy Superhub Oxford, working closely and superbly with our private sector partners. As an ambitious city, we are excited about the prospect of further innovation and investments, building upon our record of transformational public and private sector delivery.”