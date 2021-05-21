Amazon shares official trailer for Jeremy Clarkson’s new farm show

Amazon has shared the first official trailer for Jeremy Clarkson’s new series, Clarkson’s Farm.

The show follows the former Top Gear host’s trials and tribulations since buying his own farm in 2019.

As such, it not only covers the 61-year-old learning how to work a farm but also the difficulties faced by the farming industry during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the trailer, Clarkson can be seen dealing with horrific weather that sees ‘a month’s worth of rain falling in one day’, and shows his despair when told a 10-acre crop of rape had failed.

As expected for Clarkson, there are plenty of comedic moments, such as his response to a farmer who told him he’s responsible for global warming, getting kicked by a sheep, and being told to go back to London by a colleague. He’s also bought a Lamborghini tractor, naturally.

Clarkson’s Farm is scheduled to hit Amazon Prime Video on June 11.

(Amazon/YouTube)

Since leaving Top Gear, Clarkson has been working on The Grand Tour with Amazon Studios and his former co-hosts James May and Richard Hammond. In 2019, the trio announced a new format that would see them ditch studio-led shows in favour of feature-length road trip episodes.

Just one episode, called ‘Seamen’, was released before the pandemic, with travel bans impacting their ability to make these episodes. In December 2020 the second episode was released, called A Massive Hunt, in which the presenters took a trio of sports cars to Madagascar.