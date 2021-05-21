Alpine reveals A110 designed by Argentinian artist Felipe Pantone

Alpine has revealed its second collaborative project with Felipe Pantone, after the Argentinian artist designed a scale model of an F1 car.

This time, Pantone has worked on the firm’s road car, the A110. The small sports car has won plaudits in the industry for its simple, lightweight design ethos that’s closer to classic cars than it is to its rivals.

The artist said he spent time studying the company’s history as well as driving the A110 to help come up with inspiration for the design.

(Alpine)

The finished product has Pantone’s typical black and white base, with red, white and blue used as digital graphics on the bonnet and sides of the car.

Just four examples will be built, with three being sold publicly. All four have been painted by hand by the artist himself, with the three being sold each having minor design variations to make them unique.

Pantone said: “My idea regarding the work on the A110 is to evoke a sense of “ultradynamism”. Visual speed is something that I have been investigating for years now and I feel it really comes together on this car, emphasising its brilliant design with a fast, technological look.”

That’s a wrap on unveiling the limited edition Alpine X #FelipePantone A110!#MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/wkwvyPQG9B — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) May 21, 2021

Cédric Journel, vice president of sales and marketing at Alpine, said: “Through this second collaboration with Alpine, Felipe Pantone once again demonstrates the extent of his talent. The creative work and its execution are exceptional.

“The colour schemes, geometric shapes and optical effects reveal the A110 in a new light, with a heightened sense of movement. This work results in a modern, dynamic and captivating work of art.”

The Pantone-designed A110 is an S model, which is the most powerful version of the French firm’s sports car, boasting 288bhp. Each ‘A110 x Felipe Pantone’ will cost €125,000 (£107,372).