Video shows moment a lorry driver using their phone nearly hits police HGV

Shocking police footage shows the moment a lorry driver drifts into the middle lane, nearly sideswiping officers in another HGV.

The video has been released by Highways England and showcases the driver veering first into the hard shoulder of the M40 and then back across the inside lane.

Unbeknownst to the driver, the occupants of the HGV he nearly hit were police taking part in Operation Tramline, which sees officers in lorry cabs targeting motorists for unsafe driving such as using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt or not being in control of their vehicle.

In other clips released by Highways England, a lorry driver is seen shrugging and giving a thumbs up when caught texting behind the wheel, while a car driver who’s unaware the HGV alongside is a police vehicle has a phone in their hand right up until they hear a siren.

Jeremy Phillips, Highways England’s head of road safety, said: “The Operation Tramline cabs are an important part of our commitment to tackling dangerous driving and those who take unnecessary risks with their own safety and that of others on the road.

“The number of people found using their mobile phone while driving is quite alarming. You are four times more likely to be in a crash if you use your phone and, if caught, face a £200 fine and six points on your licence.”

The unmarked lorry cabs give officers a stealth approach to motorists, with other incidents including one lorry driver who was caught driving with his knees while eating his lunch, while another ate a lasagna with a knife and fork.

Another driver was caught using their phone while driving twice on one day on the A38 in Derbyshire.

Nina Day, the Health and Safety Executive transport sector spokesperson, said: “Employers must ensure that drivers, other workers, and members of the public are kept safe when vehicles are used for work.

“There are legal requirements for employers to have robust procedures in place to manage vehicle safety, including ensuring suitable procedures are in place, providing workers with appropriate training and equipment, maintaining equipment and vehicles, and supporting drivers when they raise concerns.”

This week, officers are using the unmarked cabs on Operation Vertebrae, which is a week-long campaign targeting unsafe drivers on the M6.