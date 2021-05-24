Drivers can soon sell their cars directly to online retailer Carzam

Online car marketplace Carzam has announced plans to allow consumers to sell cars to the firm through its website.

Currently, drivers can only buy vehicles through the Carzam website, but soon, they will also be able to get an instant valuation on their vehicle and sell it to the retailer.

This service will be offered whether the consumer plans to also buy a car through Carzam or not. Once a value is agreed, the seller can organise collection or drop the vehicle off themselves.

(Carzam)

Carzam CEO, Kirk O’Callaghan, said: “Used car prices have been rising at a steady rate since the third lockdown and for many car owners now is a great time to sell their car.

“The Carzam car buying service will offer consumers a quick and easy to use service which will value their car, get it collected and, importantly, get the customer paid in rapid time.

“This is just a further step in the journey for Carzam. We were already accepting part exchanges from our thousands of happy used car buyers so thought it only made sense to extend the service to buy more used cars and make the process as friction free as our retail offering.”

Used car prices have been seeing unprecedented increases in recent weeks. Data from valuations expert Cap HPI indicates prices have gone up 6.5 per cent in May, a huge increase on the two per cent seen in April, which was itself a record.

The result is that some cars have had thousands added to their value, such as the Mini Cooper S, which has added £3,000 in just a few weeks, while the Audi A3 Cabriolet and Land Rover Discovery Sport have added £2,000 to their value.