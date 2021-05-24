Peugeot e-Boxer to start from £49,335

Peugeot’s e-Boxer has gone on sale priced from £49,335.

Arriving as the French firm’s latest fully electric light commercial vehicle, the e-Boxer is available with two battery capacities depending on the size of the vehicle.

The smaller L2 comes fitted with a 37kWh battery, while larger L3 and L4 variants incorporate a 70kWh version instead. All variants connect this battery to a 90kW electric motor with 350Nm of torque.

The smaller battery version is capable of returning up to 73 miles from a single charge, while the larger versions bring a total range of 139 miles. A full zero to 100 per cent charge will take six hours via a 7.4kW home wall box, while replenishing the larger battery to the same level will take 12 hours.

However, the e-Boxer also accepts 50kW rapid charging which would allow for a zero to 80 per cent charge to be completed in just one hour.

The e-Boxer can accept a 50kWh rapid charge

The e-Boxer also incorporates regenerative braking technology capable of collecting the kinetic energy usually lost during braking and storing it in the battery, boosting the van’s range.

Three different body styles are available – Panel Van, Window Van and Chassis Cab. However, thanks to the battery’s location underneath the floor, no variants suffer from a compromised load area. The panel van brings a 1,150kg maximum payload, in fact.

As mentioned, prices for the e-Boxer start from £49,335 for a panel van variant with the 37kWh battery – excluding VAT – rising to £59,750 for a long-wheelbase Window Van with the 70kWh battery.

All cars get a five-inch colour touchscreen as standard as well as Bluetooth connectivity, air conditioning and rear parking sensors.