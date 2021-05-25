Ford reveals Ranger Raptor Special Edition

Ford has shared a new limited-run version of its Ranger Raptor, the ultimate off-roading version of its hugely popular pick-up truck.

Called the Raptor Special Edition, it gets a few interior and exterior styling upgrades to differentiate it from the regular model.

It’s available in Performance Blue, Conquer Grey and Frozen White paint and comes with matte black racing stripes to the bonnet, roof, lower body sides, rearwing and tailgate, edged in red.

(Ford)

Other styling touches include red front tow hooks, and a matte black finish for the flared wheel arches, front and rear bumpers, door handles and grille.

Inside, there’s red stitching for the steering wheel, instrument panel and door cards, leather seat upholstery, and an exclusive grey instrument panel.

Stefan Muenzinger, manager of Ford Performance at Ford of Europe, said: “The new Ranger Raptor Special Edition adds even more dramatic style to our ‘bad-ass’ truck, with unique exterior touches and cabin enhancements that make our off-road performance pick-up even more distinctive and desirable.”

The Special Edition uses the same chassis and powertrain as the regular Raptor, which means there’s a 210bhp, 2.0-litre diesel engine under the bonnet making 500Nm. It has a 10-speed automatic gearbox, four-wheel-drive, and drive modes that adapt the power delivery depending on the terrain.

The Raptor also has a 150mm wider track and 51mm raised ride height than a regular Ranger, while Fox shock absorbers and General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyre are fitted too.

The Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition will go on sale in October 2021, and will likely see a slight bump in price over the regular Raptor’s £48,265 starting price.