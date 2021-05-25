Skoda Octavia Scout reintroduced as emergency services-only vehicle

Skoda has announced that the Octavia Scout is making a return – but it will only be available to the emergency services.

The four-wheel-drive estate has long been a favourite of blue light drivers thanks to its practicality and go-anywhere ability, while Skoda offers all conversions for the emergency services through its ‘one-stop shop’ service.

There are two diesel engine options, one with 148bhp and the other with 197bhp, with both having a DSG automatic transmission.

Scout models have a ride height that has been raised by 15mm to make it more capable off the beaten track, with improved approach angle of 15.8 degrees, departure angle of 13.9 degrees, and ramp angle of 19.7 degrees.

For emergency services regularly operating in harsh terrain, there’s a Rough Road Package, which adds a rear axle skid plate, revised suspension springs, and specific chassis tuning.

The Scout is also the only model in the Octavia range that has an off-road driving mode, which alters various stability systems as well as the gearbox to ensure a smooth power delivery and steady progress on low-grip terrain.

The interior has black upholstery with brown stitching, a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, and a 10-inch touchscreen in the dashboard, which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

On the outside, there are rugged Scout-specific bumpers and black plastic trim, with scope to fit optional extras such as blue lights.

A 640-litre boot capacity, dual-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors and various safety equipment complete the feature list.

Skoda has its own service to adapt vehicles for emergency services, which allows fleet operators to buy directly through Volkswagen Financial Services, with the conversion, breakdown recovery, service, maintenance and repairs package all bundled into one price.