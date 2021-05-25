Cupra Born revealed as the brand’s first electric vehicle

Cupra has pulled the covers off the Born, the firm’s first fully electric vehicle.

Built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric vehicle platform, it will be offered in the UK with three battery choices and four power outputs of up to 228bhp.

The hatchback has a striking appearance that’s typical of the Cupra brand, with small, narrow headlights and a slim front grille area giving it a sporty, aggressive presence. At the back, it has an almost SUV-like design, with a high roofline, chunky bumpers and a full-width light bar.

(Cupra)

Inside, Cupra says it has gone for a premium feel, with standard bucket seats that use a material made from recycled marine plastics. It also gets the latest-generation 12-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while there’s also an optional Beats speaker upgrade.

The four battery options start with a 148bhp motor and 45kWh battery combo with a range of up to 211 miles, while the top-spec option has a 228bhp motor and 77kWh battery promising a 335-mile range. In the middle is a 58kWh battery with a 260-mile range and a choice of a 201 or 228bhp motor.

The fastest accelerating version is the 228bhp model with the 58kWh battery, which can go from 0-60mph in 6.4 seconds, while all variants have a torque output of 310Nm.

Fast charging at speeds of up to 125kW is possible, which adds 62 miles of range in around seven minutes.

Cupra says it is focusing on environmentally friendly production for the Born, not just going for zero tailpipe emissions. As such, it says the Born is delivered ‘net CO2 neutral’ thanks to the use of renewable energy in its supply chain, as well as the use of carbon offsetting projects.

(Cupra)

Wayne Griffiths, president of Cupra and Seat, said: “The Cupra Born is a game-changer in the electric market and the impulse of the company’s transformation. Delivering stimulating design, instantaneous performance and offering an all-electric range of more than 500 kilometres (311 miles), the Cupra Born will contribute to reducing global CO2 emissions and meeting European targets.”

UK pricing will be announced in the fourth quarter of 2021, with deliveries scheduled to begin in early 2022.