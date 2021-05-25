Iconic Fast & Furious Toyota Supra driven by Paul Walker going up for auction

The iconic Toyota Supra from the Fast and Furious movie franchise will go under the hammer next month.

One of the star cars from 2001’s The Fast and the Furious and 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious, the Supra was originally driven by the character Brian O’Conner, played by late actor Paul Walker.

The Supra’s orange paint job with eye-catching side graphics has become one of the most famous cars from the series, which will see its ninth instalment released this summer.

Going up for auction with Barrett-Jackson in Las Vegas, this particular example is said to have been used for multiple interior and exterior shots in the first two movies, and comes with extensive documentation and a certificate of authenticity.

The car was originally built by Eddie Paul at The Shark Shop in California for the first movie, and was rebuilt and modified for the sequel, where it was ‘Slap Jack’s Supra’.

It was later returned to its original, iconic form, using the same Lamborghini Diablo Candy Orange paint as before, along with the ‘Nuclear Gladiator’ motif from renowned designer Troy Lee.

Also under the hammer is a McLaren P1 formerly owned by DJ Deadmau5. (Barrett-Jackson)

External modifications from the standard Supra include a Bomex front spoiler and side skirts, TRD-style bonnet, APR aluminium rear wing, and 19-inch Dazz Motorsport Racing Hart M5 Tuner wheels.

Under the bonnet sits an unmodified engine, meaning it’s the original 2JZ-GTE 3.0-litre, turbocharged straight-six petrol engine with a four-speed automatic transmission.

The car is heading to auction with no reserve between June 17-19, 2021. Another star car being auctioned at the event – also without reserve – is a McLaren P1 formerly owned by DJ Deadmau5.