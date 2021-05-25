Cupra Born – what is it going up against?

Cupra has unveiled its first electric vehicle – the Born. It’s set to arrive with four battery options, bringing a range of between 211 and 335 miles. With striking looks and a focus on performance, the Born also has an emphasis on all-around environmental friendliness, with renewable energy used throughout its supply chain.

But the Born has a tough job on its hands thanks to a variety of rivals already on the market – and more are arriving soon. Let’s check them out.

Volkswagen ID.3

A new entry-level model has been added to the ID.3 range

One of the Cupra’s most obvious rivals comes from within the Volkswagen Group stable – the ID.3. It sits on the same platform as the Born, in fact, and offers similar levels of performance and space.

But whereas the Cupra’s styling is extravagant and head-turning, the ID.3 plays a more understated note. If you’re after a car that doesn’t shout about being an EV, the Volkswagen might be the one for you.

Mercedes-Benz EQA

(Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes is quickly accelerating its EV plans, bringing in a raft of new models under its ‘EQ’ umbrella. One of the latest is the EQA, an electric crossover with all of the premium touches you’d expect from a Mercedes.

The range has recently been bolstered with new higher-powered versions, capable of managing 0-60mph in as little as six seconds while still returning 264 miles from a single charge.

Skoda Enyaq iV

(Skoda)

Again, there’s another Volkswagen Group entry here. The Enyaq iV sits on the same MQB platform as both the Cupra Born and Volkswagen ID. 3, with the three returning similar performance and ranges.

As you’d expect, the Skoda majors on value-for-money more than the others here but still offers a decent range and plenty of performance.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Ioniq 5 features a range of up to 300 miles

Hyundai has already been making strides in the EV segment, mainly with its Ioniq and Kona Electric models. But the Ioniq 5 is the car set to take it into the big leagues thanks to premium styling and an equally fancy interior.

A range of up to 300 miles gives it a long-distance ability while 350kW charging speeds can help it go from 0-80 per cent charge in just 18 minutes.

BMW i3

(BMW)

BMW’s i3 might be the oldest car on this list but it’s no less worthwhile as a result. It’s packed with features, clever tech and it handles well too – particularly the slightly more focused i3S version.

Even its looks have aged well and you’d be hard-pressed to tell that the i3 has been on sale for many years now.

Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge

The XC40 features a soft suspension setup

Volvo might have become well-known for its hybrid powertrains, but it has only recently introduced its first fully electric car – the XC40 P8 Recharge. It’s a hugely powerful thing, this, but brings the same level of practicality you’d find in the firm’s regular XC40.

It doesn’t look too out of the ordinary, either, thanks to classically Scandinavian understated styling.