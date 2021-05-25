New Bentayga S brings added agility to Bentley’s SUV

Bentley has introduced a new ‘S’ version of its popular Bentayga, bringing added dynamism to the firm’s luxurious SUV.
It’s differentiated from the rest of the Bentayga range by unique 22-inch alloy wheels, ‘S’ badges on the lower edges of the front doors and a variety of gloss black features implemented by the Blackline Specification.
A large rear spoiler gives the Bentayga S a sportier appearance, which is bolstered by gloss black side sill and lower front and rear bumpers. The headlights and tail lights have been given a smoked appearance too, while both the tailpipes and door mirrors are finished in black.
The Bentayga S is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 542bhp and 770Nm of torque – the same as the standard Bentayga V8 – resulting in a 0-60mph time of 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 180mph. All cars get electric active roll control technology as standard which helps to minimise body roll through the corners.
A new, enhanced sport mode – which is more dynamically focused than that found on the standard Bentayga – adds extra weight to the steering alongside a 15 per cent increase in the air suspension damping. This latter change helps to control body roll even further.
Bentley has also recalibrated the Bentayga’s Torque Vectoring system in the Bentayga S to help make the SUV even sharper in the bends. A new sports exhaust is included as standard, adding an even more performance-orientated sound to the Bentayga.
Inside, the Bentayga S features Alcantara on areas such as the seats, gear lever and steering wheel, while a full digital dial display complements the large central screen. The Bentayga S can also be specified with four, five or seven seats.
The Bentayga S joins Hybrid, V8 and Speed variants. Bentley has yet to announce pricing or release date details for the new model, however, though we expect these to be revealed shortly.
