BMW’s new M4 Competition Convertible hits the road

BMW has revealed a drop-top version of its new M4 – the M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive.

One of the biggest changes over the Convertible’s predecessor is the fitment of a fabric folding roof, replacing the metal version on the older car. According to BMW, the new system weighs around 40 per cent less than before. It can be opened or closed in 18 seconds at speeds of 31mph.

The interior of the M4 Convertible has space for four people

In addition, BMW says that the M4’s boot capacity is 80 litres more than before when the roof is stowed away, compared with its metal-roofed predecessor.

It’s powered by the same 3.0-litre straight-six engine as the coupe M4, bringing 503bhp and 650Nm of torque, which helps the Convertible to go from 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds before heading on to an electronically limited top speed of 155mph.

Not only is the new Convertible more powerful than before, but it also drives power to all four wheels for the first time via BMW’s xDrive system. This helps to provide better traction, particularly in poor conditions. However, drivers can choose from three models which dictate how much power is sent to the rear wheels. There’s 4WD, 4WD Sport and two-wheel-drive, with the latter bringing pure rear-wheel driving.

Say hello to the all-new #BMW M4 Competition Convertible – with M xDrive, Active M Differential and M Carbon seats with illuminated M Badges. Tweet us your first impression and find out more at: https://t.co/katUCTMb2N pic.twitter.com/LLoEdKChew — BMW UK (@BMW_UK) May 26, 2021

Inside there’s space for four people, with BMW’s latest M Sport seats trimmed in Merino leather as standard. More heavily bolstered M Carbon bucket seats can be added as an optional extra, too.

BMW expects to start production of the M4 Convertible in July. Prices will start from £81,915.