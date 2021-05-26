Vauxhall rounds out electric van series with new Movano-e

Vauxhall has completed its line-up of electric vans with the release of its new Movano-e.

It’ll sit alongside Combo-e and Vivaro-e models when it arrives in the UK this summer, taking its place at the top of the range in terms of size.

The Movano-e will be available with a choice of either 37kW or 70kW battery sizes which, when combined with a 90kW electric motor, offer ranges of 139 or 72 miles respectively. Vauxhall sees the Movano-e as a straight fit for urban drivers thanks to its exemption from ultra-low and congestion charge payments as well as its zero per cent benefit-in-kind rate.

The Movano-e offers the same amount of space as the diesel version

Spaciousness hasn’t been lessened in the switch to electric power, however, thanks to the fitment of the batteries under the floor between the front and rear axle. In fact, it delivers the same amount of space that you’ll get from the regular diesel-powered Movano with a maximum payload of 2,100kg available.

Vauxhall has also released a diesel-powered version of the Movano powered by a 2.2-litre turbocharged engine with power outputs ranging from 118bhp to 163bhp. All vans use a six-speed manual and utilise a front-wheel-drive layout.

There will be the option of either three or seven seats, with the standard panel van incorporating a single row of seats up front. Crew cab variants, in contrast, bring a second row of seats behind.

Vauxhall has included a wide range of safety assistance systems with the latest Movano range, too, with highlights such as forward collision alert, lane departure warning and trailer merge assist.

Prices for the new Movano have yet to be announced, but these are expected to be revealed closer to the van’s on-sale date this summer.