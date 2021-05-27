Hyundai’s i20 N Line hits the market priced from £22,395

Hyundai has announced that its new i20 N Line will cost from £22,395.
The compact hatch – which sits beneath the firm’s i30 in the range – takes many design cues from the upcoming i20N hot hatch.
It boasts a front bumper with grey detailing and an N Line badge, while 17-inch alloy wheels and new side skirts give the i20 a chunkier appearance. Privacy glass is also included, as is a redesigned bumper, triangular rear fog lamp and dual exhaust muffler.
Inside, the i20 N Line features red accents throughout the cabin, as well as red stitching on the seats. A leather N branded steering wheel and gear lever complete the interior changes.
The i20 N Line is available with a single powertrain – a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. It produces 118bhp and is available with either a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic or a six-speed manual with an electronically controlled clutch capable of disengaging the transmission from the engine when coasting to aid efficiency.
There’s a lot of standard equipment included too. All cars benefit from LED headlights and daytime running lights alongside a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch central infotainment system. All cars get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, too, as well as steering wheel audio and phone controls.
The i20 N Line features a wide-ranging number of safety assistance systems too. Highlights include Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Alert and Autonomous Emergency Braking.
All models come with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty and a five-year annual health check, too.
