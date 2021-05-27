Hyundai’s i20 N Line hits the market priced from £22,395

Hyundai has announced that its new i20 N Line will cost from £22,395.

The compact hatch – which sits beneath the firm’s i30 in the range – takes many design cues from the upcoming i20N hot hatch.

It boasts a front bumper with grey detailing and an N Line badge, while 17-inch alloy wheels and new side skirts give the i20 a chunkier appearance. Privacy glass is also included, as is a redesigned bumper, triangular rear fog lamp and dual exhaust muffler.

Inside, the i20 N Line features red accents throughout the cabin, as well as red stitching on the seats. A leather N branded steering wheel and gear lever complete the interior changes.

The N Line features 17-inch alloy wheels

The i20 N Line is available with a single powertrain – a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. It produces 118bhp and is available with either a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic or a six-speed manual with an electronically controlled clutch capable of disengaging the transmission from the engine when coasting to aid efficiency.

There’s a lot of standard equipment included too. All cars benefit from LED headlights and daytime running lights alongside a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch central infotainment system. All cars get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, too, as well as steering wheel audio and phone controls.

The interior features seats with red contrast stitching

The i20 N Line features a wide-ranging number of safety assistance systems too. Highlights include Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Alert and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

All models come with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty and a five-year annual health check, too.