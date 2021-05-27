Ford is planning to launch two new dedicated electric vehicle platforms

Ford is launching a pair of electric vehicle platforms as part of its £21.2 billion investment in EV technology.

It confirmed the plans, along with new battery technologies, at its Capital Markets Day.

One of the vehicle platforms will be available with rear- and all-wheel-drive and will be used on everything from smaller commercial vehicles to crossovers and SUVs.

(Ford)

Meanwhile, the second will be used for larger vehicles in the full-sized pickup truck and commercial vehicle space, where Ford is currently one of the market leaders.

Despite the announcement, Ford still plans to use Volkswagen’s MEB EV architecture for some mid-sized vehicles.

Ford believes it will be able to share 80 per cent of a vehicle’s components across its range, which should lead to lower manufacturing costs and boosted profits. The firm anticipates 40 per cent of its global sales to be fully electric by 2030.

As well as the platforms, Ford revealed its Ionboost Pro battery development programme, which will be used in commercial vehicles and expressed its hopes to have solid-state batteries in its vehicles by the end of the decade.

Solid-state batteries replace the liquid electrolytes found in the lithium-ion batteries typically used in cars today with solid equivalents. There are numerous advantages, with the key one being the fact they are more energy dense, which would allow smaller batteries to be fitted to cars, reducing weight.

Currently, Ford only has one electric vehicle on sale. The Mustang Mach-E is an SUV that starts from £41,330. The top-spec model can travel up to 379 miles on a charge.