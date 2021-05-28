Geneva International Motor Show due to make return in 2022

The 91st Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) looks set to return in February 2022 after two years of postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the key events on the motoring calendar, the Geneva Motor Show was cancelled for the first time in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic began to sweep through Europe.

We’re gearing up for #GIMS2022!We’re excited to announce that exhibition registrations open today. Exhibitors have until mid-July to register for the event: 19 to 27 February 2022. Spread the word (and the tweets). Register here 👇 — GIMS Swiss (@GimsSwiss) May 27, 2021

This year’s show was cancelled back in June 2020 due to the show’s organisers not being able to certify that the health situation at the time would allow for the event’s usual 600,000 visitors to arrive.

Now, however, it appears that the show will be returning to the Palexpo exhibition centre in Geneva once again from February 19 to 27, 2022. It’ll also include two press days on February 17 and 18.

Sandro Mesquita, CEO of the Geneva International Motor Show, said: “We are now officially starting the organisation of GIMS 2022. My team and I can hardly wait to present our concept to the exhibitors and subsequently to the public. We really hope that the health situation and the corresponding policy regulations regarding Covid 19 will allow us to bring it to life.”

The Geneva Motor Show is traditionally held in March and plays host to some of the largest names in the motoring industry. It’s the largest public event in Switzerland and is said to have an economic boost worth around £170m each year to the local area.