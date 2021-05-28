The best new pick-ups on sale today

The humble pick-up is often seen as the workhorse of the motoring world. Rugged and capable, it provides versatility and go-anywhere performance which is why they’re a go-to option for lots of drivers.

In recent times, pick-ups have become more luxurious, but all retain that same dependability and sure-footedness that people want. We’ve picked out some of the best that are on sale today.

Ford Ranger

(Ford)

Ford’s trusty Ranger is a solid option in the pick-up segment. It’s available with a variety of different specifications, ranging from trims such as Stormtrak to the ultra-adventurous Raptor. They’ve all rugged and dependable, however, with a series of strong yet efficient diesel engines.

The Raptor, in particular, looks quite menacing with a huge front grille and an extremely raised ride height.

Toyota Hilux

(Toyota)

There are few names in the pick-up segment with quite so much reputation as the Toyota Hilux. It’s been a byword for go-anywhere reliability and the most recent version represents a solid extension of this.

Whatsmore, it can be specified with an Arctic Trucks package which brings huge wheel arch extensions and bigger wheels and tyres.

Isuzu D-Max

(Isuzu)

Whereas others in the segment are starting to offer more in the way of creature comforts, the D-Max is an accomplished pick-up because it brings the robust and reliable driving experience that many pick-up owners are after.

It has recently been updated, too, adding a fresh new face alongside a new infotainment system inside.

SsangYong Musso

Even deep snow drifts couldn’t stop the Musso

SsangYong’s Musso is somewhat of a dark horse in the pick-up segment. It doesn’t fight it out with the mainstream brands at the top of the chain, but it’s a reliable and dependable truck that finds favour with many buyers.

A long-wheelbase version provides a huge amount of space, too, only adding to the Musso’s appeal.

Mitsubishi L200

The L200 is seriously impressive off-road

Though Mitsubishi is well underway with its plans to leave the UK market, the L200 is still a great choice to buy new. Mitsubishi is committed to providing aftersales care too, so it’s not as if you’ll be left high and dry when it leaves the new car market.

Chunky and good-looking, the L200 is a great option for those who want a no-frills truck.