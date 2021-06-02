BMW i4 arrives with 367-mile range

BMW’s new i4 will have a range of up to 367 miles and start from £51,905 when it arrives in the UK this November.

Hitting the road as one of the firm’s latest EVs, the i4 will be available as a 335bhp eDrive40 – either in Sport or M Sport trims – and range-topping M50 xDrive that packs 536bhp.

The former uses an electric motor sending drive to the rear wheels and has a range of up to 367 miles. An ability to charge at 200kW means that up to 102 miles of range can be added in just 10 minutes. When it comes to performance, the eDrive40 will go from 0-60mph in 5.5 seconds and carry on a top speed of 118mph.

Introducing the new #BMW i4 M50, our first-ever all-electric Gran Coupé. It’s everything you’ve come to love from The 4 – but in fully electric form. Launching late 2021, Discover more: https://t.co/qbKxpFNmY6 pic.twitter.com/2eKXpjGwWh — BMW UK (@BMW_UK) June 2, 2021

The i4 M50 – which acts as the first fully-electric M car – uses electric motors at both the front and rear for all-wheel-drive capability but brings a range of up to 316 miles. It’ll manage the 0-60mph sprint in 3.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 140mph, too. Prices for the i4 M50 start from £63,905. The M50 also features an acceleration sound composed by Hans Zimmer.

Around the same size as BMW’s 3 Series, the i4 benefits from an 80.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack which is mounted in the car’s floor for better weight distribution. Both the standard i4 and M50 variants gain rear air springs, while the latter boasts adaptive dampers and anti-roll bars too.

The i4’s interior features two ultra-wide displays

Inside, both cars get a 12.3-inch infotainment system with BMW’s latest iDrive software, complemented by a 14.9-inch digital dial display. Three-zone climate control is standard, too, while regular i4 models also get 17- or 18-inch wheels and a sports leather steering wheel.

Move up to M Sport and you’ll find 18-inch M aerodynamic wheels added alongside a full M Sport exterior styling pack and anthracite trim.

All i4 M50 cars get a more noticeable body styling pack with additional side air intakes for enhanced brake cooling, as well as grey-coloured exterior mirror caps and rear apron inlays. There’s the option of either 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels, too.