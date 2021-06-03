The new AC Cobra Series 4-electric starts at £148,000

AC Cars has revealed the latest model in its ‘rebirth’ – a new electric version of the classic Cobra sports car.

The British firm says the new Series 4-electric is based on the Cobra Mk IV, which means it has the larger of the two body styles. It also sells the Series 1-electric, which uses the smaller body

It uses a power system sourced from Derby-based company Falcon Electric and has two power options available.

(AC Cobra)

The first is a 230kW (304bhp) motor with 500Nm of torque, which can go from 0-60mph in 4.9 seconds. It has a range of 190 miles and weighs just 1,190kg. The second has 460kW (608bhp) and 1,000Nm of torque, can do the 0-60mph sprint in 3.8 seconds, has a range of 160 miles and weighs 1,240kg.

Alan Lubinsky, owner of AC Cars, said: “The march of the outstandingly efficient electric AC Cobras is gathering pace now.

“Eliminating excess weight brings with it positive benefits for the car’s owner. Lower overall weight reduces energy consumption, allowing the batteries to deliver a longer range and the ability to drive the car to AC’s traditional high standards for speed and acceleration which the marque has achieved over many years”.

Prices for the 230kW version start at £148,000 while the 460kW version starts at £168,000. The firm is taking reservations now through its website.

Away from electric vehicles, AC has also announced its Superblower model will now have a 6.2-litre V8 making 650bhp and 880Nm of torque, significant increases on the previous engine’s 580bhp and 550Nm. This model will cost £139,500.