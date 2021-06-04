Fiat to go electric-only by 2030

Fiat has revealed its plans to become an electric-only brand by 2030.

Following the theme made by many other manufacturers, it’ll see the Italian firm’s line-up switched to electric while petrol and diesel models are slowly phased out from 2025.

The move coincides with the firm’s plans to make the cost of entry to electric cars lower while also improving charging infrastructure and helping to improve air quality.

A talk between Olivier Francois, CEO Fiat Brand and Stellantis Chief Marketing Officer and Stefano Boeri, Architect & Founder of Stefano Boeri Architetti on electric mobility, vertical forests and a better future for cities and next generations.

Olivier François, Fiat CEO, said: “Between 2025 and 2030, our product line-up will gradually become electric-only. This will be a radical change for Fiat.”

Currently, Stellantis-owned Fiat has just the 500 electric in its stable of EVs, though mild-hybrid powertrains have been used across the firm’s range of cars.

During a conference today (June 4), Fiat announced that it would be working to increase the availability of charging stations which could use solar panels as a form of energy.

In addition, Fiat has teamed up with architect Stephano Boeri – who was behind the ‘Bosco Verticale’, a vertical garden on the outside of a building that comprises 27,000 plants, creating a rooftop garden on the top level of the Lingotto building. The firm’s former factory in Turin will house 28,000 plants in a way of helping to reduce air pollution.