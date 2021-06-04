These were the best-selling cars in May

Demand for new cars fell by close to 15 per cent on 2019’s figures, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Though the 156,737 cars registered during the month represented an eight-fold increase on 2020’s results, they still struggled to meet pre-pandemic levels. However, there were some significant changes in the top 10 list, with many of the usual favourites falling down in the rankings. Let’s take a look at how they ended up.

Volkswagen Golf – 4,181

Volkswagen has significantly altered the look of the Golf

Volkswagen’s latest eighth-generation Golf has taken the top spot this month, despite being somewhat hampered by its arrival during the height of the pandemic last year. The new car offers more technology than before, as well as a variety of punchy yet frugal engines.

With 4,181 cars registered during the month, it would appear that the Golf is gaining traction in the popularity stakes.

Vauxhall Corsa – 3,643

(Vauxhall)

The Corsa is a household name and is a big seller for Vauxhall. Its latest incarnation brings the same value-for-money that it has always been known for, yet with a high-tech twist.

In addition, a fully electric version – badged Corsa-e – has continued to prove popular owing to its excellent range and healthy level of standard equipment.

Volkswagen Polo – 3,518

The regular Polo was revealed in April. (VW)

The premium-feeling Polo has historically been a hit with all manner of drivers ranging from those who are setting out onto the roads for the first time to drivers who just want a reliable, low-cost way of getting around.

That popularity continues to play to the Polo’s strengths, too, with 3,518 units registered during the month.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class – 3,313

(Mercedes-Benz)

Those after a more premium take on the classic hatchback segment will no doubt find themselves drawn towards the Mercedes-Benz A-Class thanks to its high-tech cabin and range of top-end materials.

A new plug-in hybrid variant has only added the appeal of the A-Class, too.

Ford Puma – 3,158

The Puma sits upon the same platform as the Fiesta

In a slight change, the Ford Puma has outgunned its usually popular Fiesta stablemate, with its crossover-style body obviously hitting the mark with more buyers. The Puma trades on its extra practicality with its deep ‘MegaBox’ underfloor storage being a particular highlight.

There’s also a performance-orientated ST model available, bringing added punch from a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Kia Sportage – 2,956

A new specification has been added to the Sportage range

The Sportage is a big hit with families and those who need more space thanks to its practical SUV layout and well-packaged interior. Some 2,956 Sportage models were registered during the month, too, showing that it remains popular.

Plus, each one comes with an impressive seven-year warranty.

Ford Fiesta

(Ford)

May proved to be a tricky time for the Ford Fiesta – a car that came in third place in April. In total, 2,794 examples of Ford’s compact hatch were sold, contrasting the 3,261 examples registered last month.

Ford offers the Fiesta in a variety of different trims while new mild-hybrid powertrains have helped to bolster its eco-credentials.

Toyota Yaris – 2,578

(Toyota)

Toyota’s latest Yaris has arrived with a striking new look and an equally sharp interior. With a petrol-hybrid setup, it’s able to deliver in terms of efficiency too with Toyota claiming that the Yaris can return up to 68.9mpg.

With its head-turning looks, the Yaris is a car that really stands out against its city car rivals.

Mini – 2,561

The Cooper has recently been revamped

The ever-popular Mini has just undergone a facelift, tweaking the exterior appearance of the retro-themed hatch to ensure that it remains fresh for years to come. Offering a great driving experience and a punchy range of engines, there’s no wonder why the Mini has been such a success.

A new electric version has ensured that those interested in EVs can get their Mini fix, too.

Audi A3 – 2,489

The TFSI e will deliver up to 37 miles of electric-only range

Finally, there’s the Audi A3. It sits on top of the same platform as the one you’ll find underpinning the latest Golf and the pair share many other aspects too. However, the Audi majors on premium materials and a classy, upmarket experience.

As with so many other models in the firm’s range, the A3 has recently been added to with a plug-in hybrid version, too.