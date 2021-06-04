Rimac’s Nevera: How does it compare with electrified supercars of past and present?

Ferrari LaFerrari

(Ferrari/PA)

The LaFerrari is one of the cars which immediately springs to mind when you think of huge hybrid performance. It combines an incredibly powerful V12 engine with electric motors and a battery to produce over 900bhp. At the time, it was one of the most powerful cars of its type, yet in only a few short years it’s been overshadowed by many others today.

A special Aperta version was also launched, bringing the same exciting experience but with the option of lowering the roof.

Pininfarina Battista

The Battista will achieve 217mph flat-out

Revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Pininfarina Battista is one serious electric car. Billed as a ‘hyper GT’, it has four electric motors and kicks out 1,874bhp and 2,300Nm of torque.

Flat-out it’ll do 217mph, but it’s the lower-down acceleration where things are really impressive. Zero to 60mph will take less than two seconds, while zero to 186mph will be dispatched in under 12 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG Project One

(Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes has always had a close tie in between its Formula One and road cars, but the Project One represents the closest yet. It uses a 1.6-litre petrol-electric engine found in the Mercedes Formula 1 car, with power likely to be in excess of 1,000bhp.

Flat-out, the Project One will do 217mph. We’re hoping to see more of this car this year.

Ariel P40

The P40 incorporates Ariel’s usual take on lightness

You might know Ariel as the Somerset-based firm behind the ultralight Atom and Nomad cars. Well, it’s branching out into EVs and doing so with a bang – the 1,180bhp P40. It’s got four individual motors on each wheel and a turbine range extender which solely adds charge to the battery.

Atom reckons it’ll go from 0-100mph in 3.8 seconds – so it’s pretty brisk.

Lotus Evija

(Lotus)

Ariel isn’t the only British-based firm having a stab at an electric supercar – Lotus is in on it too, with its upcoming Evija. It’ll rival the Nevera for outright punch – with an electric motor on each wheel, it’ll push out 1,972bhp and hit 0-60mph in under three seconds before topping out at 200mph.

However, it’s being limited to 130 units with each commanding a serious price tag of £1.7 million.

Porsche 918

The 918 was technologically advanced for its time

Porsche’s 918 hypercar went on sale in 2014 as a cutting-edge example of what the firm could do. It combined a V8 engine with a pair of electric motors for scintillating performance, completing the 0-60mph sprint in under three seconds.

Today, Porsche’s fully electric Taycan already comes close to the 918’s performance but for significantly less money.