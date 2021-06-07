New Skoda Enyaq iV Sportline line-up added to with new powertrain options

Skoda has bolstered the number of powertrains available with its sporty Enyaq iV Sportline.

It was initially unveiled back in March, showcasing a sportier-looking version of the firm’s latest electric vehicle. Powered by a single motor with 237bhp, it’ll manage 0-60mph in 8.2 seconds yet deliver a range of up to 327 miles.

Now, Skoda has added a lower-power version – badged Enyaq iV Sportline 60 – which delivers 177bhp and will no doubt undercut the £39,900 price tag of the already unveiled version.

However, the big addition is an 80x-badged model. With 261bhp and four-wheel-drive, it’ll arrive as the most powerful Skoda currently available with a pair of electric motors ensuring performance is brisk – though no official details have yet been revealed. Powered by an 82kWh battery, the 80x should return up to 310 miles from a single charge.

Externally the Sportline variants are distinguished from the rest of the Enyaq range through a variety of gloss black trim pieces, a chunkier body kit and 20-inch alloy wheels. All cars also boast full LED Matrix headlights as standard.

The Sportline model adds chunkier looks and larger wheels

Inside, there’s black upholstery and a range of carbon-effect trims, while a three-spoke multifunction leather steering wheel with contrast stitching comes fitted as standard too.

An optional head-up display can also be added and brings augmented reality navigation instructions. With the system, directional arrows from the navigation appear to be ‘projected’ onto the road ahead, making them easier and less distracting to follow than glancing at the main screen.

Prices for the lower-powered Skoda Enyaq iV 60 and 80x models have yet to be announced.