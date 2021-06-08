The 10 most common stresses for drivers revealed

With lockdowns easing and traffic levels returning to normal, many motorists are finding themselves back on the road for the first time in a while.

Meanwhile, some that have been driving throughout the pandemic are now faced with more cars on the road causing congestion.

New research suggests that this is causing stress for some drivers, with 42 per cent admitting that they’re worried about the return of traffic jams.

The survey of 1,000 UK residents by road safety charity IAM RoadSmart also found that 33 per cent are simply concerned about roads getting busier again.

Other causes of stress include sharing the road with people who might be out of practice (27 per cent), worrying about getting to your location on time (24 per cent) and returning to driving long distances (15 per cent).

Neil Greig, IAM RoadSmart director of policy and research, said: “As traffic starts getting heavier and heavier on UK roads it must not be forgotten that congestion and worries about other road users can cause stress to many motorists.

The top 10 driving stresses facing drivers as our roads return to normal have been revealed by IAM RoadSmart, with the return of traffic jams now causing the most agitation behind the wheel. What do you find most stressful when driving? https://t.co/uaHbEB9hE2 pic.twitter.com/CRu9PXcKaz — IAM RoadSmart (@IAMRoadSmart) June 8, 2021

“With more traffic comes potentially more uncomfortable driving situations, such as being stuck in a traffic jam for a lengthy period or simply being surrounded by extra vehicles.”

The rest of the top 10 list of concerns were not being able to stop for a rest with services closed (12 per cent), returning to commuting, getting tired behind the wheel, returning to driving without much practice (all 11 per cent) and not knowing if your car is capable of longer trips (seven per cent).