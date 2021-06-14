Peugeot announces prices and specifications for e-Rifter

Peugeot’s new e-Rifter electric MPV has gone on sale priced from £30,375, inclusive of the plug-in car grant.

One of the latest models to join the French firm’s ever-growing series of electric cars, the e-Rifter arrives with a range of up to 172 miles thanks to a 50kWh battery. Available to order now, first deliveries of the e-Rifter are expected to commence this November.

It’s available in two different trim levels. Things kick off with the five-seater Allure Premium, moving to GT variant priced from £32,455.

The e-Rifter is one of the latest electric Peugeots to hit the market

Buyers also have the option of specifying a long-wheelbase, seven-seater version of the Allure Premium e-Rifter and this brings with it a slightly higher price of £32,375, again inclusive of the £2,5000 grant. All e-Rifter models are priced under £35,000 which ensures they qualify for the government’s plug-in car grant.

Julie David, managing director of Peugeot UK, said: “We’re delighted to open for order on our new Peugeot e-Rifter, the latest fully electrified model in our exciting electrification strategy. The e-Rifter provides drivers with comfortable space, a practical range and a host of technological aids to make driving easy in any environment. We hope that the Peugeot e-Rifter provides a practical solution for drivers wanting to make the transition over to electric.”

The e-Rifter has three driving modes; Eco, for the best possible electric range, Normal, for daily use and Power, which brings the most performance available. The e-Rifter will manage the 0-60mph sprint in 11 seconds before topping out at 83mph.

Regenerative braking is also included to help add to the battery charge level when slowing down.

The e-Rifter’s cabin features a large central screen

As standard, the e-Rifter comes fitted with a 7.4kW on-board charger, though a quicker 11kW three-phase charger is available as an option, which speeds up charging times. A full top-up via a conventional 7.4kW home wallbox will take seven and a half hours, or five hours when using the three-phase on-board charger.

Thanks to rapid charging capability, a 0-80 per cent charge could take as little as 30 minutes when connected to a 100kW charger.

Standard length versions measure 4.4m in length, while long versions come in at 4.75m. As well as a spacious and practical interior, the e-Rifter can tow up to 750kg while trailer stability technology can help to automatically reduce the van’s speed if it detects the trailer beginning to swerve.

Inside, the battery placement underneath the floor ensures that the e-Rifter can deliver a boot space ranging from 775 litres in five-seat, standard-length versions up to 4,000 litres on the Long variant with the seats folded.