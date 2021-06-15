Polestar commits to a greener future by joining the Exponential Roadmap Initiative

Polestar has joined the Exponential Roadmap Initiative which aims to connect businesses taking action over climate change.

It operates in line with the 1.5-degree climate change target outlined in the Paris Agreement which looks to restrict the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

Johan Falk, head of the Exponential Roadmap Initiative, said: “The race to zero is a journey of rapid decarbonisation, in which all companies must contribute to halving global emissions before 2030 towards net zero on a global basis.

“It is also a journey of exponential growth, where innovators and disruptors play a key role through exponential climate solutions and action. Therefore, we are delighted that a frontrunner like Polestar join us”

By joining the initiative, Polestar has committed to going further than just the decarbonisation of its own products but aims to integrate climate action into how it works as a business in general.

As well as the development of its own electric cars, Polestar is looking to reduce its manufacturing carbon footprint even further.

Back in April, the Swedish firm announced its Polestar 0 project which looks to create a climate-neutral car by 2030 without the use of offsetting measures like tree planting. By 2040, Polestar plans to be climate neutral across its entire value chain.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, said: “We listen to the science that tells us that we are not moving fast enough to stay within the 1.5-degree climate target. The automotive sector can have a profound effect on this and we have to step up.

Our partnership with the Exponential Roadmap Initiative will give us the opportunity to collaborate on climate strategies with companies who share our level of ambition. We also hope to use this platform to influence decision makers and climate policy.”