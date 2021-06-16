Renault’s Mobilize mobility arm to launch three new EVs

Mobilize – Renault Group’s mobility arm – has unveiled three new electric vehicles set to deliver car-sharing and last-mile delivery services.

The first, called Duo, is a shared mobility vehicle with two seats. It’s adapted to the needs of those in the city and urban environments and aims to incorporate 50 per cent recycled materials in its creation. In addition, Mobilize says that it will be 95 per cent recyclable when it reaches the end of its lifecycle.

The concepts provide solutions to all manner of transportation problems

Up next is Bento, which has been designed to help with the delivery of small-sized goods. Again, it uses an electric powertrain – it’s based on the Duo – but has a total volume of up to 1m3.

Finally, there’s the Hippo modular vehicle. This is designed to be used as a last-mile delivery vehicle and, as such, has been created to be able to deal with urban, rural and zero-emissions zones.

#VivaTech | Clotilde Delbos, #Mobilize CEO: "As a young, refreshing, energizing brand, Mobilize stands up for its customers by developing flexible mobility offers, from minutes to years, making electromobility affordable for all, everywhere."#WeAreMobilizers pic.twitter.com/5TZdzDxstZ — Renault Group (@renaultgroup) June 16, 2021

It features several interchangeable cargo elements to meet all manner of needs, such as parcel delivery of refrigerated transport. It’s capable of carrying up to 200kg, too.

Clotilde Delbos, CEO of Mobilize, said: “Issues relating to mobility and energy transition are at the heart of concerns shared by consumers, businesses, cities, and territories. Mobilize’s ambition, through its fully integrated and comprehensive offer, is to make a more sustainable world by providing mobility services, as well as services related to energy and data.

“Building on partner ecosystems that are complementary to our own, we want to provide concrete solutions to promote ecological transition and develop more accessible mobility for people and goods, especially in complex and congested urban environments,”