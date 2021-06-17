Hyundai’s new i20 N hot hatch priced from £24,995

Hyundai has announced that its new i20 N hot hatch is now available to order with prices starting from £24,995.

The eagerly-awaited model is the latest car to come from Hyundai’s sporty ‘N’ division and rivals the Ford Fiesta ST and Volkswagen Polo GTI.

Powered by a turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine delivering 201bhp and 275Nm of torque, the i20 N is able to reach 0-60mph in just 6.5 seconds and can hit a top speed of 142mph. Power is also delivered to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.

Inspired by the i20 WRC rally car, the all-new i20 N delivers an all-around sporty experience with top-notch engine performance and dynamic technology innovations pic.twitter.com/KReIxWAEnu — Hyundai Motor UK Press Office (@Hyundai_UK_PR) March 31, 2021

A range of performance features have also been introduced to enhance the way it drives, including a mechanical limited-slip differential that can split power between the front wheels to maximise grip and traction. It’s also equipped with launch control, which ensures maximum performance off the line.

Five driving modes are available – Normal, Eco Sport, N and N Custom – which tailors the car’s settings depending on what sort of driving is required, while the exhaust note can even be tailored with a variable muffler controller system.

With styling that’s said to be inspired by Hyundai’s World Rally Championship cars, the i20 N gets far more muscular styling than the regular car. Highlights include new matte grey 18-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers, a large rear wing and a wide grille that features a chequered-flag inspired pattern. Inside, it also comes with heated sports seats with blue stitching and a heated sports steering wheel.

The Hyundai i20 N features styling inspired by the firm’s rally cars

Other standard equipment includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation and smartphone mirroring, a wireless smartphone charging pad and digital dial display.

On top of the £24,995 starting price, the only options available are a two-tone black roof and Bose sound system – costing £500 each – and metallic paint for £550. Like the rest of the Hyundai range, a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty is also included. The i20 N is now available to order, with first deliveries expected shortly.