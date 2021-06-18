Next-generation Porsche infotainment set to arrive this summer

Porsche’s 911, Cayenne and Panamera models are set to benefit from a new version of the firm’s Communication Management system this summer.

The Porsche Communication Management system – or PCM – is now into its sixth generation and brings a host of new features to many of its cars.

PCM 6.0 has already been seen in the electric Taycan, but this is the first time that we’ll see it used in Porsche’s combustion-engined models.

The new system is said to be quicker and more responsive

As well as a new screen, PCM 6.0 adds integrated Apple Music and Apple Podcasts into its layout while wireless Apple CarPlay is also available. Customers just need to link their Apple ID to the car’s system and it’ll relay all of their favourite podcasts.

In addition, Android Auto has been fitted for the first time but must be used with a USB cable connection.

The navigation system will now respond more quickly and calculate routes faster, while over-the-air updates will ensure that the whole setup is kept up to date without the car’s owner having to visit a dealership.

Martin Bayer, manager of navigation and infotainment at Porsche AG, said: “We have succeeded in combining the classic radio experience with the modern streaming experience.

The Cayenne will also benefit from the new system

“It is not just about listening to audio content, but rather the in-depth integration of Apple Music and Apple Podcasts built into the Porsche infotainment system. With Apple Music built-in, the driver can add a song they hear on broadcast radio to their Apple Music library or, if the driver likes a particular artist on the radio, they can switch to a custom Apple Music station that will only play that artist’s music.”

The system’s Voice Pilot has also been refined and made ‘more human’, according to Porsche. All drivers need to do is say “Hey Porsche” – followed by a command – and the car will complete it without the need for the driver to take their hands off the wheel. For instance, saying “I need petrol” will cause the navigation system to search for the nearest fuel station.