Ford fans help create Puma ST Gold Edition

A special Ford Puma ST model has been created after fans voted through social media.

Called the Puma ST Gold Edition, the model has been produced after nearly 275,000 people picked various elements of the car’s design via social media.

Set to be produced in limited numbers and go on sale towards the end of the year, the Puma ST Gold Edition incorporates a series of changes that differentiate it from the regular performance crossover.

The gold wheels are particularly striking

Fans were able to choose the model’s paint, decals and brake callipers, allowing it to become the first-ever Ford Performance model to wear a crowd-sourced design.

The exterior of the car is finished in a glossy black colour, contrasting the red brake callipers and line decals. Some 79 per cent of those who took part in the online poll voted that the ST badges should remain on the car, so they’re fitted at both the front and rear of the Puma.

🎉The votes are in and the winning features have been confirmed. Here's a sneak peek of how you designed YOUR #FordPumaST. Keep an eye out for the full reveal on June 18th 👀#Ford #Design pic.twitter.com/qFCbLU03Is — Ford UK (@forduk) June 15, 2021

The Gold Edition also features gold wheel alloy wheels and matching seat stitching as well as a range of carbon fibre trim elements.

Amko Leenarts, director of design at Ford of Europe, said: “To create something truly special for our loyal performance fans, we’ve moved to a forward-looking approach in co-creating the Puma ST Gold Edition with them. The number of votes cast shows just how enthusiastic our customers are – and that they have excellent taste.

“It’s all in the details, and with this special edition, our fans have configured a truly desirable product.”

The Gold Edition is powered by the same 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that you’ll find in the regular ST, bringing 198bhp and a 0-60mph time of 6.5 seconds. Alongside a six-speed manual gearbox, the ST benefits from an optional limited-slip differential and a sport suspension setup.

Prices for the Puma ST Gold Edition have yet to be announced.