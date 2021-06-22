Peugeot 308 SW arrives as sleek new estate

Peugeot has added to its 308 range with a new estate version.

Badged 308 SW, the compact estate is set to arrive in dealerships early next year where it’ll be available with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

It incorporates the same dramatic design that we first saw on the regular 308 hatch, with sharp lines and a large front grille combining with dynamic LED headlights to create a particularly futuristic-looking car. It also features Peugeot’s new logo.

A longer wheelbase means more space

The 308 SW measures 4.64m long – six centimetres more than its predecessor – while it has been lowered by 20mm for an improved stance on the road. Designed with aerodynamics in mind, the smooth exterior of the SW contributes to a net carbon reduction of 2g/km CO2.

Inside, the 308 SW is able to bring a generous boot despite relatively compact exterior proportions. There are 608 litres of space available with the seats in place, rising to 1,634 litres with the seats folded down. The load area also benefits from a 12-volt socket, LED lighting and two storage nets.

UNLEASHED TODAY. Introducing the fierce new #Peugeot308SW #PlugInHybrid. The station wagon that's serious about style & practicality. pic.twitter.com/lPevGORROM — Peugeot (@Peugeot) June 22, 2021

Mirroring the regular 308 hatchback, the SW boasts Peugeot’s latest i-Cockpit interior with a 10-inch infotainment display that has been designed to mimic that of a smartphone. The screen itself has also been located slightly lower down the cabin and closer to the driver’s hand and eye line for easier use.

From Allure level cars, the screen is flanked by so-called ‘i-Toggles’. Each toggle gives a personalised shortcut key to different functions such as the air conditioning, a radio station or individual phone contact.

The 308 SW features Peugeot’s latest i-Cockpit system

The compact steering wheel has also been given sensors that can detect the driver’s grip levels when driver aids are being used.

A range of engines will be available with the 308 SW, including a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel. However, for the most efficient running, there are two plug-in hybrid powertrains. Both combine a petrol engine with an 81kW electric motor and battery, but are available with either a 177bhp engine or a 148bhp version. Fully power figures have yet to be announced, however. They’re capable of running for up to 37 miles on electric-only power and return as low as 26g/km CO2.

Prices for the new 308 SW are expected to be announced shortly.