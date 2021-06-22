Volvo kickstarts online sales and subscriptions for XC40 Recharge

Volvo’s XC40 Recharge has gone on sale online where it can be purchased either outright or via two different subscription packages.

Though the fully electric XC40 Recharge can be bought for £49,950, Volvo expects 95 per cent of its retail business to be through its Care by Volvo Fixed and Flexible monthly subscription packages. The introduction of new specifications has helped to drive down the XC40 Recharge’s price, following the limited-run First Edition cars.

Going through this method, the XC40 Recharge is available from £619 a month on a three-year term with no deposit or sign-up fee required. Alternatively, buyers can opt for the Care by Volvo Flexible option, which costs from £769 per month but offers an open-ended three-month rolling contract and an initial 30-day trial period. After the trial period is up, customers can end their subscription or change their car with three months’ notice.

We aim to be one of the major leaders in the premium electric segment. It's the right thing to do for the planet and we should live up to the same high standards within sustainability as we've always done when it comes to safety.

It’s available to purchase via Volvo’s website, following the firm’s pledge to sell its electric cars entirely online.

The monthly subscription also covers servicing, wear-and-tear maintenance, tax, tyres and roadside cover. Insurance can also be bundled into the monthly fee.

Given that the XC40 Recharged receives a one per cent benefit-in-kind rating for company car tax, even the highest-rate taxpayer would pay just £16.63 a month.

All cars receive a full nine-inch Android-based infotainment system with four years of data, as well as LED headlights, dual-zone climate control and rear parking sensors – among other features.

The XC40 Recharge is powered by two electric motors and a 78kWh battery, returning a range of up to 259 miles and 0-60mph in 4.7 seconds. Thanks to rapid charging capability, a zero to 80 per cent charge can take as little as 40 minutes, while a full overnight charge at a home charge can be completed in around eight hours.