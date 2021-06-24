Honda reveals new hybrid-only Civic Hatchback

Honda has revealed the first images of its new Civic Hatchback, which will arrive in Europe next year.

This new model is the 11th generation version of the brand’s popular hatchback, which spans almost 50 years in production and with a remarkable 27 million models sold across 170 countries in that time.

The design of the new Civic is evolutionary rather than revolutionary, and is sleeker than the current car, with fancy new LED lighting featuring alongside a cool frameless grille. It’s also our first look at the hatchback body style – favoured in the UK – following the unveiling of the saloon in the US earlier this year.

The 11th-generation Honda Civic will arrive in Europe in Autumn 2022

Key to the new Civic will be its hybrid powertrains, with the no standard petrol and diesel models to be made available except for a sporty Type R that will arrive at a later date.

Though powertrain details haven’t been revealed, Honda says its e:HEV hybrid system will offer Civic owners a ‘perfect blend of fun-to-drive performance and efficiency’.

It will also complete Honda’s promise to electrify its entire range, with core models such as the Jazz and HR-V both already only sold with a hybrid setup.

This new Civic also signals the end of Honda’s UK manufacturing operations, with the firm’s factory in Swindon – where the current Civic is produced – set to close next month.

Further details of the new Civic are expected in the run-up to the model’s arrival in Europe in Autumn 2022.