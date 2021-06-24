DS 4 goes on sale in limited-run La Premiere trim

The new DS 4 has gone on sale in a limited-run La Premiere trim.

The new car, which is the fourth model in the firm’s range alongside DS 3, DS 7 and DS 9, is being initially offered in this high-specification trim level ahead of other more regular versions arriving later.

Priced from £39,950 and available to order now ahead of deliveries later this year, the La Premiere Edition brings a high level of standard equipment and features.

Take a look behind the scenes at the very first drafts of #DS4's sophisticated design, imagined earlier in 2020. Discover it here: https://t.co/zls5Xf71Ct pic.twitter.com/BjbsHht1yO — DS UK (@DS_UK_Official) May 28, 2021

Sitting at the top of the range, it boasts a black grille with chromed diamond tips, while the bonnet receives a ‘1’ badge to denote the La Premiere trim.

It sits on 19-inch gloss back and diamond-cut alloy wheels, though these can be upgraded to 20-inch versions if required.

Inside, the seats are finished in ‘watchstrap’ Nappa leather with the driver’s chair incorporating cooling, heating and massage functions. The leather extends across the centre console and doors too, helping to give the cabin a high-end feel. Ash wood trim continues the effect, while a Focal 14-speaker sound system can be added as an optional extra.

The DS 4 is available with a range of powertrains

There’s a full head-up display system too, alongside the DS Smart Touch system that allows drivers to use the infotainment via gesture control and voice recognition.

La Premiere cars also boast Matrix LED headlights with directional projector headlamps and active scan suspension, which can detect imperfections in the road ahead and adjust the car’s ride accordingly. Night vision can be added as an optional extra, too.

When it comes to powertrains, there’s a plug-in hybrid option capable of returning up to 30 miles of electric-only driving as well as a more conventional turbocharged petrol.