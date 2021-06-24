Ferrari reveals new 296 GTB hybrid sports car

Ferrari has unveiled the 296 GTB – a new mid-engined V6 hybrid sports car that promises to define fun driving.

The 296 GTB is a supplementary model designed to sit alongside Ferrari’s V8 F8 Tributo and hybrid SF90 Stradale, and positioned between these two cars.

Combining a compact new 654bhp turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine coupled with a single electric motor to produce a total of 818bhp, it can reach 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds and hit a top speed claimed to be in excess of 205mph.

The 296 GT is designed to supplement the rest of the Ferrari line-up.

With the Dino not actually being badged as a ‘Ferrari’, it means the 296 GTB is the first V6 road-going model from the firm to wear the legendary prancing horse logo. The Italian marque also says it kickstarts a new ‘V6 era’ for the firm, while also delivering a sound that’s said to be similar to that of a naturally-aspirated V12 engine. It was even nicknamed ‘piccolo V12’ (little V12) during development.

With the 296 GTB able to be plugged in, Ferrari says it can travel for up to 15 miles on electricity thanks to its 7.45kWh battery. Unlike the all-wheel SF90 Stradale, the 296 GTB is purely rear-wheel-drive thanks to its single motor.

Ferrari promises impressive aerodynamics thanks to a new active spoiler in the rear bumper that aims to generate extra downforce when required – up to 100kg in its most extreme setting.

The #Ferrari296GTB is revolutionary: the new 120° V6 engine coupled with a plug-in (PHEV) electric motor capable of delivering up to 830 cv will be leaving the gates of Maranello for the first time. This mid-rear-engined berlinetta redefines the idea of Fun to Drive.#Ferrari pic.twitter.com/Ttf99l72KB — Ferrari (@Ferrari) June 24, 2021

The 296 GTB will be one of Ferrari’s most compact models in years, with this being key to ensuring its ‘class-leading levels of driver engagement’. A range of new components have been designed purely for the 296 GTB to be as compact as possible, while measures such as ‘Aero’ brake callipers and electric power steering all aim to ensure maximum agility.

Thanks to these measures, it means the 296 GTB – despite its hybrid system – weighs only around 100kg more than the F8 Tributo, with a weight of 1,470kg.

Four driver modes are available through Ferrari’s ‘eManettino’ driving selector – eDrive (EV driving), default Hybrid mode, Performance that ensures the engine is always on and Qualification for maximum performance.

The 296 GT’s interior is similar to that of the SF90 Stradale

In terms of design, Ferrari says it wanted to ‘redefine the identity of its mid-rear engined two-seater’ models, shown with the 296 GTB’s shorter wheelbase and the sleek flowing lines that aim to be less fussy than past models.

The firm says it took inspiration from the 250 LM model from 1963. It also boasts a wrap-around windscreen that merges with the side windows Inside, the 296 GTB gets a similar cockpit layout to the SF90 Stradale, with a large digital dial system on display and a head-up display that’s integrated into the leather trim.

Buyers will be able to choose the 296 GTB with a lightweight package called Assetto Fiorano, which includes changes such racing-derived adjustable shock absorbers, additional carbon fibre and special liveries that are only available with this package.