Skoda plans to become one of Europe’s top five car brands

Skoda has revealed its plans to become one of Europe’s five best-selling car brands.

The Czech firm announced its ideas for expansion as part of its ‘Next Level’ strategy, which looks at how the brand can continue to grow for the years up to 2030. It has ambitious plans to increase its sales across the area, while also aiming to boost its sales share in Europe from 50 to 70 per cent.

Alongside growth in Europe, Skoda has said that it sees ‘incredible potential’ in many emerging markets such as India, Russia and North Africa but has committed to safeguarding jobs in its native Czech Republic. The firm says that it has the potential to hit sales of 1.5 million per year before the end of the decade, too.

Skoda has also pledged to introduce at least three more fully-electric cars by 2030 which it predicts will be ‘positioned below the Enyaq iV, both in terms of price and size’. In addition, it also expects EVs to make up between 50 and 70 per cent of its sales by 2030, though it says that this depends on how the market develops over time.

Skoda Auto CEO Thomas Schäfer said: “With this new strategy we are providing specific answers on how we will successfully steer Skoda through the transformation process and ensure that the company will be in an even stronger position in 2030 than it is today. The brand has incredible potential. We will be leveraging this in the coming years and setting ourselves ambitious goals.”