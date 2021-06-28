Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro pushes hypercar performance to the limit

Aston Martin has unveiled an even more radical version of its Valkyrie hypercar – the Valkyrie AMR Pro.

Designed as a track-only model – and one which therefore cannot be used on the public road – the Valkyrie AMR Pro is based on a vehicle originally developed by Aston Martin, Red Bull Advanced Technologies and engineering firm Multimatic capable of winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race.

However, even though those plans have been dropped, a production car has been created. Since it doesn’t have to comply with motorsport regulations, the Valkyrie AMR Pro’s performance has been pushed as far as possible.

A range of weight-saving measures have been applied

The car’s wheelbase is 380mm longer than the standard Valkyrie’s, while a comprehensive package of aerodynamic features boosts the car’s overall length by 260mm too. Aston says that as a result of these tweaks, the Valkyrie AMR Pro generates ‘significantly more downforce’ than the road-going Valkyrie and is able to deliver lateral acceleration of more than 3G.

Aston Martin Chief Executive Officer, Tobias Moers said: “The entire Aston Martin Valkyrie programme has been an extraordinary adventure in engineering. As an expression of the passion and expertise that can be found within Aston Martin and its closest technical partners, Valkyrie AMR Pro is a project beyond compare, a true ‘no rules’ track-only version.”

It’s powered by a Cosworth-built 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine with 1,000bhp. The standard Valkyrie’s battery-electric hybrid system has been ditched in order to save weight, while other changes such as lightweight carbon fibre bodywork, carbon suspension wishbones and a Perspex windscreen help to drive down overall bulk even further.

Moers added: “The Valkyrie AMR Pro is testament to Aston Martin’s commitment to pure performance and this performance DNA will be evident in our future product portfolio. Nothing else looks like it, nothing else sounds like it, and I am absolutely certain nothing else will drive like it!”

Production of a limited run of 40 vehicles is set to start shortly, with all vehicles produced in left-hand-drive only.