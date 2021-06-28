LEVC’s camper to hit the market this year

The London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) is set to launch its new e-Camper this year.

Better known for creating the black cab, LEVC will be producing the e-Camper with the help of British camper van converters Wellhouse Leisure. Priced from £62,250, the adventure vehicle is set to arrive in the UK in the fourth quarter of this year.

The van’s front end design mimics that of the LEVC TX taxi, with rounded headlights framing a large, square grille. It’ll share the TX’s powertrain, too, which combines an electric motor and battery with a three-cylinder range-extender petrol engine.

The interior boasts an integrated cooker and sleeping space for four people

In total, the e-Camper will have a pure electric range of 60 miles, but combined with the range-extending motor boosts this up to 304 miles. LEVC says that this powertrain ‘allows owners to travel off the beaten track, where there is no or limited charging infrastructure’ with complete peace of mind’.

As well as sleeping space for four people, the e-Camper incorporates an integrated kitchenette and a pop-up roof, within which you’ll find sleeping space for two. There’s also a central folding table, while the second-row bench seats fold to become the second double bed.

LEVC debuts first impressions of its e-Camper, a new electric campervan. Explore new horizons with a pure electric range of over 60 miles & a total flexible range of 304 miles. Discover more & register interest: https://t.co/3EVavo5yyn#CleanGreenCamping #HomeIsWhereYouParkIt pic.twitter.com/jcoHPnWazj — LEVC (@LondonEVCompany) June 28, 2021

The front seats can swivel 180 degrees, too, while that second row can be slid back at the same time to make a large central area.

The e-Camper will support a range of racks so that extras such as mountain bikes or surfboards can be attached, too. A series of paint colours will allow owners to ‘stand out from the conventional campervan crowd’, as well.

Prospective buyers are able to register their interest in the e-Camper via the LEVC website now.